Mexican president to make National Guard part of army

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he plans to make the National Guard part of the army, erasing the thin pretense of a civilian-controlled force that was used to gain approval for its creation two years ago. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dissolved the former Federal Police soon after taking office in late 2018, saying the force was corrupt. He then created the National Guard under the nominal control of the civilian Public Safety Department. The idea was that the 100,000-member guard could allow the army to withdraw from law enforcement duties. But the vast majority of recruits, officers and training always came from the military.