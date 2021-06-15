New documentary tells Brian Wilson’s survival story

NEW YORK (AP) — All the tragedy in Brian Wilson’s life — the abusive father, the mental illness, the drugs and the quack psychologist — has often been told. Fewer people are aware of Wilson’s survival story, at the heart of a new documentary that premieres at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival this week. Brian was the Wilson brother who had the toughest story, but now he’s the last one left. And “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” shows that for all the negativity, he’s now in a spot supported by a loving family and devoted band. That, says an interviewer and longtime friend, may finally be giving him peace.