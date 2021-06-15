NPS releases man’s name who drowned in New River

THURMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) The National Park Service has released the name of a man who drowned in the New River on Saturday.



According to a spokesperson for the park service, a Beckley man disappeared in Thurmond on Saturday while fishing with friends.



Rudy Ezra Cerda was later found by rescuers, the spokesperson confirmed.



West Virginia State Police and the Division of Natural Resources assisted in the search and recovery mission.



Cerda's body was found in Cunard at a rapid known as the Upper Railroad Rapid.