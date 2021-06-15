Officials: Sudan, main rebel group fail to reach peace deal

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Sudan’s transitional government and the country’s main rebel group have failed to reach a peace deal to end a decades-long conflict in the East African country. The latest round of talks between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu, began last month in South Sudan’s capital, Juba. It ended Tuesday. Sudan’s transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups over the past two years. It’s looking to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive following the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.