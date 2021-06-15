Police identify woman killed in Georgia supermarket shooting

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police have identified a cashier in an Atlanta area grocery store who was fatally shot after an argument over wearing face masks in the store. DeKalb County police said Tuesday that 41-year-old Laquitta Willis died from injuries suffered in the shooting Monday inside the Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur. The suspected shooter has been identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr. of Palmetto. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault. It’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges against him. Authorities say Tucker and a sheriff’s office reserve deputy working security exchanged gunfire and were both injured.