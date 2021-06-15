CORRECTION: Teenagers Shot story

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a 14-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth. Police in that city said in a news release on Sunday that they’re searching for two people of interest. The shooting occurred early Saturday evening. The two boys were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds following a 911 call. Both were taken to hospitals. The 14-year-old, Jada McNeill of Chesapeake, died from his injuries. The 15-year-old remained in critical condition on Sunday. Police said that detectives have surveillance photos of two unknown individuals who are considered persons of interest.