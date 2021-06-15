Skip to Content

CORRECTION: Teenagers Shot story

New
2:57 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a 14-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth. Police in that city said in a news release on Sunday that they’re searching for two people of interest. The shooting occurred early Saturday evening. The two boys were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds following a 911 call. Both were taken to hospitals. The 14-year-old, Jada McNeill of Chesapeake, died from his injuries. The 15-year-old remained in critical condition on Sunday. Police said that detectives have surveillance photos of two unknown individuals who are considered persons of interest.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content