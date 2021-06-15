Princeton City Council passes ordinance to make way for medical Marijuana

PRINCETON, W.VA (WVVA)- Medical marijuana could be making it's way to Princeton. Monday nights city council vote passed unanimously allowing dispensaries to be built within city limits.

The Ordinance outlines building codes and parameters to regulate these businesses. City Clerk Ken Clay told us the details.

"It establishes a zoning district which is an activity district. Establishing what can happen in a certain area of the city."

The statute regulates where dispensaries can operate. They won't be allowed within 1000 feet of schools or similar institutions.

According to city council members, there still hasn't been any applications to build a dispensary in within city limits.

We got the chance to talk with Chris Yeager the owner operator of Appalachian Cannabis in Charleston, West Virginia. He told us what goes into establishing a dispensary.

"The Build outs of these locations are extensive, the security setups are going to be extensive as well. there's a lot of requirements that you have to be compliant with in order too successfully operate that license."

Dispensaries in the United States average 3 million dollars in annual revenue. Yeager says This could translate to economic growth in Princeton.

" I think the economic impact, what it could mean for a community is also going to be equally as beneficial. These will be destination location so people will seek these locations out. I think it's going to draw business into the areas."

We will be giving you the latest on potential Medical Marijuana dispensary openings in the area as the information comes to us.