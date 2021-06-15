Queen Elizabeth II meets Australia’s Morrison at Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has held a face-to-face audience with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Windsor Castle. The monarch, who wore a bright yellow floral dress, chatted to Morrison Tuesday in the royal residence’s Oak Room. The queen is also monarch of Australia, part of the Commonwealth club of 54 nations. It’s been a very busy week for the 95-year-old queen, who travelled to southwest England’s Cornwall on Friday to host an evening reception for world leaders attending the Group of Seven summit. She then returned to Windsor for an annual military parade in honor of her official 95th birthday on Saturday. She also welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden with afternoon tea at the castle Sunday.