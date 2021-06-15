Raleigh County man pleads guilty to DUI resulting in death

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man entered a guilty plea to Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Death in circuit court on Tuesday.



The charge against Adam Donnell stems from a crash that happened on April 13, 2019, when the convict was spotted driving erratically on Sullivan Road in Glen Morgan. After passing a witness to the crime on the road, the same witness reported spotting Donnell weaving in and out of the lanes, eventually striking Jaylen Tucker who was traveling in an ATV in the correct lane. The prosecutor said Tucker was killed in the head-on crash.



Prosecutors later said blood testing revealed Donnell had multiple forms of Fentanyl in his system on the day of the crash. Donnell also admitted to taking two Xanax that day.



Both sides will have the opportunity to argue sentencing at a later date. Donnell faces a potential sentence of between 3-15 years in prison on the charge.