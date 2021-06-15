Slovakia court tosses acquittals in reporter’s slaying

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An appeals court in Slovakia has dismissed a lower court’s acquittal of a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancée. The Slovakian Supreme Court ruling issued Tuesday means the case will return to the Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok, which ruled in September to clear businessman Marian Kocner and one co-defendant of murder. Journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were fatally shot at their home in the town of Velka Maca on Feb. 21, 2018. Kocner had allegedly threatened the journalist following publication of a story about his business dealings. In total, Kuciak published nine stories about the businessman.