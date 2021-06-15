St. Albans shut out Greenbrier East, force Game 3

ST. ALBANS, W.Va (WVVA)- After handing St. Albans softball their first loss of the year on Monday, Greenbrier East fell to the Dragons in a 9-0 shutout.

St. Albans was able to jump to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning and exploded for a 6-run 5th inning to force the mercy rule and a decisive Game 3. The Lady Spartans will host St. Albans in a win-or-go-home game at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday.

OTHER SCORES:

Wyoming East 5, Independence 2

Midland Trail 11, James Monroe 4