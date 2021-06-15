Temporary replacement named for Wyoming County Circuit Judge

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has named a temporary replacement for Wyoming County Circuit Court Judge Warren McGraw.



Judge McGraw recently announced he would retire on June 19, 2021, amid an ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease.



In his place, the Supreme Court has named the Honorable James Rowe as his temporary replacement. He will preside until Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, names an interim judge for the position.



Candidates will then be able to file to run for the job in January of 2022.



Judge Rowe previously served as a circuit court judge in Greenbrier County and Pocahontas County.

