Two racing events coming to Southern West Virginia this weekend

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - There are two racing events coming to the area on Father's Day weekend. The first event will be held Friday June 18 in Princeton and the second event will be held the evening of Saturday June 19 in Beckley.

A total of $13,000 in prize money is up for grabs for the winning racer or racers.

Recently, Joe Rush, the owner of the American All Star Series, spoke with WVVA about these events.

For more information, go to the American All Star Series Facebook page here.