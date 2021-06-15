UPDATE: Shooter, occupants of Hummer identified

UPDATE: The shooter and all occupants of the Blue Hummer involved in the investigation have been identified. Mercer County has received statements from two of the occupants.

This case remains under investigation. Stay with WVVA for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- At 2:23 a.m. on Sunday detectives were dispatched to the intersection of Route 460 and Locust Street in Princeton in regards to another shooting.

Cpl. C.G. Paitsel, a deputy with the Mercer County Sheriff's office said this altercation began after a fight at a bar.

The two were removed from the property, but when one of the individuals involved was driving on route 460, the other individual passed the car and began firing at the vehicle.

The victim was then taken to Princeton Community Hospital to be treated for his injury to the chest and is in critical condition.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a blue Humvee H2 who they believe is involved in the shooting.