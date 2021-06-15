W.Va. high court: Governor was right in appointing lawmaker

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court said Republican Gov. Jim Justice acted within his right when he appointed a lawmaker to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates. The high court said in a filing this month that Justice had not erred in naming Republican Del. Joshua Booth to the 19th delegate district in Wayne County. GOP officials from the county unsuccessfully sued to block the appointment after they alleged Justice intervened in the process. The seat was formerly held by Derrick Evans, who resigned after being charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6 riot with a mob of Donald Trump supporters.