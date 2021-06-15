WhistlePigs come back to take Game 1 of “The Feud”

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA) - "The Feud" was reignited at Hunnicutt Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The formerly named Mercer Cup was the first clash between Princeton and Bluefield since the Appalachian League rebrand. Bluefield came out of the gates hot as Ben Harris smashed a 3-run home run off of the scoreboard in left field to give Bluefield a 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning. But Princeton was able to come back in the 8th inning to win Game 1 of the season-long series 9-6.

Game 2 is back at Hunnicutt Stadium tomorrow at 7:00 P.M.