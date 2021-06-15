Winfrey, Hearst have Black journalists tell elders’ stories

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Hearst Magazines are teaming up for interviews that pair young Black journalists with elders to tell stories about their lives. The 50 interviews feature some celebrities like Dionne Warwick and Patti LaBelle, but also activists, teachers, writers, lawyers and others. They’ll appear on Winfrey’s website and in magazines like Good Housekeeping and Esquire. Winfrey said she was inspired to back the “Lift Every Voice” project because of her memories as a young woman talking with and hearing the stories of poet Maya Angelou. Readers will be asked to support the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Caucus & Center on Black Aging.