WVa Bar Foundation Fellows being honored this month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Bar Foundation will honor the 2020 and 2021 fellows classes this month. The Supreme Court says the new fellows include a Supreme Court justice, two circuit judges and a former family law master. The 2020 Fellows Dinner was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and both classes will be honored at a dinner on June 24 in Charleston. Justice Tim Armstead and Circuit Judge Michael D. Lorensen of Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties are members of the 2021 class. Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III of Raleigh County and former family law master Gloria Stephens of Welch make up the 2020 class.