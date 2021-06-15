WVU to operate at full capacity for home football games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will remove coronavirus-related restrictions on fan attendance at home football games.

Athletic director Shane Lyons says the Mountaineers will offer 100% fan capacity, including pregame tailgating, at Milan Puskar Stadium this fall.

West Virginia has six home games, beginning Sept. 11 against Long Island.

WVU limited game attendance last season to the families of players and coaches along with essential game-day personnel.

All other school athletic venues also will operate at full capacity starting with the first home events in August.