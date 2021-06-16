Anti-death penalty group protests South Carolina executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Death penalty opponents in South Carolina are renewing calls for the state to toss out its capital punishment statute as two execution dates loom this month. The new group, South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, has asked Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the General Assembly on Wednesday to halt the two upcoming electrocutions and repeal the state’s death penalty law. State prisons officials are set on Friday to electrocute Brad Sigmon. He was convicted in 2002 of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat. Another inmate, Freddie Owens, is set to be executed later this month.