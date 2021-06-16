AP source: Scott Brooks out as Wizards coach after 5 seasons

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Scott Brooks is out as coach of the Washington Wizards.. The spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t publicly announced the decision. Brooks and the team were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract. Washington made the playoffs in three of Brooks’ five seasons. They haven’t won a playoff round since his first Wizards season in 2016-17. General manager Tommy Sheppard skirted the issue of Brooks’ future after the Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia. Washington was 183-207 overall with Brooks as coach.