Beckley hotel still open for business after truck crashes into canopy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A receptionist at the Howard Johnson Inn in Beckley said the hotel remains open for business despite Tuesday's crash.



It happened at the hotel chain's location on Harper Road. A spokesperson for the hotel said it was a customer who drives a commercial truck who crashed into the canopy.



Despite the accident, she described the driver "as a regular customer and good guy."



She said it was a pure accident and the driver was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. She also said the crash did not cause any structural damage to the main building.



The hotel has since taken down the canopy down.