BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers baseball team shut out Independence in Game 2 of regional play, forcing a Game 3 to punch a ticket to Charleston.

The bats were hot for Bluefield. The Beavers were leading by four runs through two innings.

Bluefield shut out Indy for the first time of the season. The mercy rule had to implemented in this one, with a final of 10-0.

The two meet again on Thursday in Coal City for Game 3.