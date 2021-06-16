Chainsaw artist carves out a special place for black bears in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WVa. (WVVA) Every place has that one thing that makes it special. Fayetteville has the New River Gorge Bridge. Bluefield has its Lemonade Days. And more recently, Oak Hill is becoming a tourist destination for its carved bears.



"Oh I think they're really neat. They add a special touch to the town," said resident Shondaya Fedotoff.



At the local laundromat, there's a bear in the bath. At the ice cream parlor, there's a bear stuck in an ice cream cone. And at the bank, there is a bear climbing a tree toward its cash. In Oak Hill, bears seem to be everywhere.



According to the artist Travis Crook with the Mason Dixon Boys LLC based in Cool Ridge, it started with one business making a request and then more than a dozen followed suit.



"The bear is a sign for our business. It's a custom sign. We can do businesses but we can do residential too. We do numerous designs for people all over six states."



For most of their work, the team uses chainsaws. But that is only half the challenge -- they first have to find that perfect tree.



"We buy or harvest anywhere we can get them. It depends on what size tree we need for a specific order. Then we're on the hunt."



As for the artistry, Crook doesn't take any credit. He said God is the carver behind his masterpieces.



"God carves our hands with us. We used to carve for ourselves. But now we carve for the Lord and he blesses us with orders."



Customers can purchase some of their company's work at Tumblers and More on Main Street in Oak Hill. They can also visit the business online to learn more: https://www.facebook.com/masondixonboysllc