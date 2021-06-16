China releasing metals stockpiles in bid to cool inflation

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says it will release copper, aluminum and zinc from stockpiles to increase market supplies in a fresh effort to restrain surging prices that officials warn might disrupt a business revival. The announcement on state-run television Wednesday comes after inflation in prices of industrial raw materials surged to a 13-year high of 9% over a year earlier in May. Cabinet officials have warned the price surge will hurt smaller and private companies that haven’t fully recovered from last year’s plunge in activity due to anti-coronavirus controls.