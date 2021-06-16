Civale wins 10th, Indians deal O’s 18th straight road loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 8-7, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games. César Hernández had a two-run triple and Ramírez had two hits and scored twice for the Indians, who moved a season-best nine games over .500. The Orioles matched the eighth-longest road losing streak in major league history and are approaching the record of 22, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.