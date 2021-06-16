Dems, GOP edging away from fight over Reps. Greene, Omar

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats and Republicans are backing away from a tit-for-tat battle over punishing firebrand lawmakers from the other party. At least for now, Republicans won’t be trying to remove Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for comments that her critics consider offensive to Israel and the United States. And Democrats won’t be trying to censure Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from equating the required wearing of safety masks in the House with the Nazi Holocaust against Jews. Each parties’ concerns include worries that a partisan attack would only ease the headaches that each lawmaker has inflicted on her own party.