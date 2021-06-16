Family left in shock by shooting of young Palestinian woman

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mai Afaneh appeared to have a happy family life and a fulfilling career. So when she left her West Bank home early on Wednesday, no one thought anything was wrong. But a short while later, her family learned she had been and killed by Israeli troops, allegedly after carrying out an attempted car-ramming attack. She became the latest in a list of Palestinians killed by the Israeli military under unclear circumstances. The military said the 28-year-old drove her car toward a group of soldiers, then got out brandishing a knife. Her family says she had neither the strength nor reason to do such a thing.