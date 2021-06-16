French conspiracist accused in kidnapping expelled home

PARIS (AP) — A Frenchman accused of inspiring the kidnapping of a young girl has arrived in his home country to face changes following his expulsion from Malaysia. A lawyer said Remy Daillet-Wiedemann, his partner and three children were forced out of their hotel in Singapore and onto a commercial flight that landed Wednesday morning at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport. France had issued an Interpol arrest notice for Daillet-Wiedemann, who had lived in Malaysia for several years. His return to France was delayed by 48 hours in transit in Singapore over concerns about his pregnant partner’s health. Prosecutors accuse Daillet-Wiedemann of helping organize the mid-April abduction of an 8-year-old girl in France on behalf of her mother.