German woman convicted of joining IS, holding Yazidi slaves

BERLIN (AP) — A German-Algerian woman has been convicted of membership in the Islamic State group and of holding Yazidi women as slaves in Syria after she traveled there as a teenager. She was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison on Wednesday. The state court in Duesseldorf announced its verdict against the 23-year-old defendant after a trial that was held behind closed doors because some of the offenses were committed when she was a minor. The court said she went to Syria in November 2013 and joined IS, and shortly afterward married a member of the group. It said she and her husband held five Yazidi women and two girls as slaves.