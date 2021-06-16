Graham moves on to the Region championship, Richlands loses off late goal

(WVVA)- Two local boys soccer teams competed in regional semifinal games on Wednesday.

At East River Soccer Complex, the Graham G-Men beat Lebanon 2 to 1. Braydon Surface and Ethan Aidle both scored goals in the first half off of Ben Morgan's assists. Graham was then able to hold off a Lebanon comeback the next half.

Richlands traveled to Gate City for their own semifinal game. The Blue Tornado and Blue Devils were scoreless at the half, but a 62' goal by Caleb Boling se3aled the deal for a 1-0 win for Gate City.

The G-Men will play Gate City on Friday for the VHSL Region 2D Championship.