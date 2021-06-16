High pressure system brings relief from humidity, cooler temperatures and dry conditions

High pressure stays in control for the next few days providing relief from the humidity, cooler temperatures and dry conditions.

May run into a stray shower early this morning, but otherwise expect sunny skies all day. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s. We will be cooler than average again today with highs for most in the low-mid 70s. A few spots will only reach in the upper 60s today.

Lows tonight are expected to be cooler than what we are waking up to this morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and lower 50s.

We stay rain-free all day tomorrow with temperatures again hovering in the low-mid 70s for most. Temperatures warm back up into the 80s starting on Friday, but we look to stay dry.

Rain moves in this weekend thanks to a frontal system crossing through and tropical moisture that will come from the gulf.

Plans for dad outside on Sunday? May want to move them indoors. We will keep up with rain and storm chances into the start of the next work week.