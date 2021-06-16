In California, get a vaccination, ride a roller coaster

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is giving away more goodies and plans to make it easier to show who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus as officials and businesses encourage people to get their shots while the state tries to reopen its economy. A day after giving away $15 million divided among 10 vaccinated winners, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a new incentive. Six Flags locations are giving free tickets to 50,000 Californians age 12 and up who get at least their first vaccine dose at certain clinic locations starting Wednesday, the governor said during an event at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia.