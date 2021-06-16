Independence softball advances to states with win over Wyoming East

COAL CITY, W.Va (WVVA)- The Lady Patriots punched their tickets to the state championship tournament on Wednesday.

Independence beat Wyoming East 15-1 thanks to four RBI's from Destiny Blankenship. Wyoming East jumped to a one-nothing lead in the top of the 1st inning off of Andrea Laxton's RBI, but independence would keep their foot on the gas for 15 unanswered runs the next 4 innings.

Independence will play in the state tournament in Charleston starting on June 22nd.

OTHER SCORES:

St. Albans 8, Greenbrier East 2