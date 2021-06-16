Jiminy Wicket program kicks off in southern W.Va. at Berkshire’s Custard

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Berkshire's Custard is now the sponsor of the Jiminy Wicket program at Princeton High School.

Jiminy Wicket will bring high school students and the elderly together for a game of croquet.

During Berkshire's grand reopening event, Senior sfrom Case West Virginia Commission on Aging played with Berkshire's employees.

There are Jiminy Wicket programs in full swing at more than 100 schools in the United States and the United Kingdom. It kicked off locally at Berkshire's, and the equipment will be housed at Princeton Senior High School.

CEO and Founder of Jiminy Wicket, James Creasey, was in Princeton for the kickoff event.

"One of our passions in life is we believe in the power of play to create connection and well-being," Creasey said. "Connection, laughter, and smiles. That's what we've got going on right here."

After completing training, Princeton Senior High School students will take the croquet equipment to different memory care centers in the area, so that residents can engage in the activity.

