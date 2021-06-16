Leaders of Islamist group in Tanzania freed, charges dropped

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) — Leaders of an Islamist group that advocated for independence for Tanzania’s semiautonomous region of Zanzibar have seen terrorism-related charges against them dropped. The two top leaders of the civil society group the Association for Islamic Mobilization and Propagation, or UAMSHO, were freed after eight years of detention. The director of public prosecution confirmed to reporters the dropping of all charges but did not give details. The leaders’ lawyer told The Associated Press the decision came as a happy surprise. Several religious leaders in Tanzania had called on the new government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to use “wisdom” while dealing with the suspects