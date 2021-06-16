Lewisburg becomes fourth city in West Virginia to pass a crown ordinance

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Lewisburg is the most recent city in Southern West Virginia to pass a local crown ordinance.

The crown ordinance prohibits race-based hair discrimination.

This comes after the city council voted unanimously to adopt the law during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Beverly White, the Mayor of Lewisburg said she is proud the city voted to pass it and continues to make strives toward being inclusive.

"Our council is very open minded, open hearted, and uh we just want every one to feel safe and have all the opportunities that are afforded to other people," said White.

Lewisburg joins Morgantown, Beckley, and Charleston as the fourth town in West Virginia to pass this ordinance.