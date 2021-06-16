Man accused of firing at police station charged in deaths

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting at a police substation has now been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of his mother and grandmother. Police believe the slayings occurred prior to Monday’s attack on the Winston-Salem substation in which suspect William Coleman Scott was shot and captured after a chase. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Wednesday that the 26-year-old is charged with murder in the death of his grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher. He has also been charged with murder in the death of his mother, Kimberly Kyle Scott. William Scott is being held without bond, and he hasn’t yet retained an attorney who could comment.