Mercer County Public Schools names new superintendent

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Mercer County Public Schools has named its new Superintendent.

Edward Toman will take the place of retiring Superintendent Deborah Akers, who will end her 27-year tenure on July 1.

Toman comes to Mercer County with 30 years of public school experience.

Toman is a graduate of Glenville State College and received his master's degree in Administrative Leadership from West Virginia University in 1997. He received his Superintendent's Certificate from Marshall University in 2001.