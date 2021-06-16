Michigan Republicans pass bills to add voter ID requirements

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have passed legislation to mandate a photo ID to vote in person and add identity requirements for people who want to vote by mail. The bills are among Republican-sponsored measures to tighten voting rules in states. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would veto the bills if they reach her desk, but the GOP could sidestep her with a maneuver letting the Legislature enact ballot proposals. Michigan voters without a photo ID can sign an affidavit to vote. Under the legislation, they’d vote a provisional ballot and have to later verify their identity for it to count.