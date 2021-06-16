Peterstown Preservation Group uncovers possible grave sight.

PETERSTOWN, W.VA (WVVA) -Today In Peterstown resident may have uncovered a lost piece of American history. The sight located on Givens street, ws originally home to Royal family farm which was said to have enslaved people working the grounds that were eventually buried there.

Becky Crabtree of the Peterstown Preservation Group told us how she came across the discovery.

"I was contacted by a gentlemen in Nebraska his name is Johnny Carmen who grew up here. Mr. Carmen was a child here in the 1940's. He remembered going through this lot between tombstones as he walked to school. as did his brother David Carmen who now lives in Athens. they were both concerned that the cemetery was forgotten."

From here she called Virginia Tech's Geo science department in hopes to uncover these hollowed grounds.

Steve Holbrook is the Head of the Department of Geo Sciences at Virginia Tech who walked me through the process.

"The instrument that is operating behind us here is a Ground Penetrating Radar Unit. So, what that does is it sends out radar waves into the subsurface and listens for reflections coming back from any changes in properties from the subsurface. So, it works very much like the way a bat would use sonar, to send out this chirp and listen for something coming back. In this case it's not sound waves it's electromagnetic waves."

This is just part of the process says Crabtree who wants to identify the bodies.

""Pending the results of today's scans, the 3-D scans that were being performed. Peterstown Preservation Group hopes to be able too locate precisely where the graves are. Hopefully, by putting the word out to the public find families. African American families, who may have had family members who lived in Peterstown many many years ago."

We'll continue to monitor the story and we'll share more on what they find when it's available.