Pleasant weather into Thursday…but we’ll have to crank the A/C again by Friday

Cool high pressure will stay in control of our weather pattern through Thursday. For the rest of the afternoon/evening, we look mainly clear and dry, with a cool northwesterly breeze keeping us company into tonight. Overnight lows will eventually fall into the 40s and 50s.

Thursday looks to bring very similar conditions; we'll see mainly sunny skies, still-low humidity, and highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Thursday night looks cool and clear as well, with lows again in the 40s and 50s.

Winds will start to shift out of the southwest by Friday as high pressure shifts to our east. This will bring a return to the heat and humidity as we head into the weekend. Highs by Friday will be pushing back into the upper 70s-mid 80s for most. We'll get a bit stormy into the weekend, with both a frontal system and tropical moisture moving into the area.