Police: Fatal Austin mass shooting arose from a teenage feud

Police say a deadly weekend mass shooting in Austin’s famed entertainment district arose from a feud between two groups of Central Texas teenagers. The arrest affidavit Austin police filed Wednesday in a Travis County district court quotes a male juvenile saying he was with friends when 17-year-old Jeremiah Tabb invited them to fight early Saturday outside an East Sixth Street bar. After the juvenile responded “whatever,” Tabb and one of the juvenile’s friends, also a juvenile, allegedly exchanged fire, killing a bystander and wounding more than a dozen others.