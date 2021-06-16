Summers County schools to have School Resource Officers for the first time in history

HINTON, W. VA. (WVVA) - For the first time in their history, every public school in Summers County will have a school resource officer on campus.

David Warvel, the Superintendent in Summers County said they are excited to add these officers to schools.

"It's just good to have another set of eyes and ears to help our children out because we just want to make sure our kids get the best education they possibly can get," said Warvel.

Justin Faris, the Sheriff of Summers County, said there are many benefits to having school resource officers.

Those officers can deal with bullying and drug prevention, and student and staff safety, but the number one goal is building trust between students and law enforcement.

"A lot of kids and teenagers have a bad perception of police officers," said Faris. "So, if you get a good officer in that position, to build relationships with these kids, lord forbid, if we ever have to deal with them later on down the road, they already have that trust and that bond, its so many good things that come from a school resource officer position."

The County Commission approved the hiring of two new officers to fill these positions.

One will work full time at Summers County Middle and High School and the other will divide his time among Summers County's three elementary schools.

Charles Saunders, the President of the County Commission said, this wouldn't have been possible without collaboration from multiple agencies.

"This is just another example of where we're headed, co-operation with the city of Hinton, the Summers County Board of education, and the Summers County Commission," said Saunders.

Warvel said so far this idea has been well received.

"One thing that parents really appreciate is someone in the building that can help be there, with a response whether it's CPR, First aid, just someone to help out and be there to protect us and be there for our kids, at the elementary and secondary levels," said Warvel.

These officers will begin their work in schools in August.

When school is out, the resource officers will join the ranks of the Sheriffs deputies working in Summers County.



Faris said the hiring process is already underway for the new school resource officers.