SUMMIT NOTEBOOK: Biden nods, but what did he really mean?

GENEVA (AP) — What does it mean when President Joe Biden nods his head? According to the White House, it apparently doesn’t mean a whole lot. The White House has vigorously disputed journalists’ interpretation of Biden’s nod when a reporter asked whether he could trust Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House says Biden wasn’t responding to any of the questions reporters shouted at him during a photo op of his meeting with Putin. Biden aides say his nod was an acknowledgement of the news media generally. The leaders met for about four hours in Geneva on Wednesday.