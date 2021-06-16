Unions react angrily to adult care home vaccination plans

LONDON (AP) — British labor unions are reacting angrily to reports that the government plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations for people who work in care homes for older adults in England. Several newspapers report that the government will introduce the requirement after deciding that vaccinating workers would protect vulnerable care home residents. Ministers also are expected to announce a public consultation on extending the requirement to National Health Service workers. The GMB union said Wednesday that the government should focus on persuading workers to get vaccinated rather than imposing mandates that might alienate employees. The union called for improved pay and bringing mobile vaccination clinics to care homes to make it easier for workers to receive shots.