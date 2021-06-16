Verlin Moye named West Virginia’s County Clerk of the Year

PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- Mercer County clerk, Verlin Moye, has been named West Virginia's County Clerk of the Year.

Moye was presented the Danny Cline award at the Clerk Auditors Conference, an award recognizing a clerk's service to their local community.

Clerks attending the conference voted on-site for the award's recipient, Moye being one of four nominees. He says this honor goes beyond his own work.

"Accepted and chosen by them for this award is very humbling," said Moye. "A manager is only as important and successful as the people that he surrounds himself with. It reflects all my staff, they are the ones who deserve this award."

A clerk for thirteen years, Moye says he looks forward to continuing to serve his community in any way possible.