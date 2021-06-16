West Virginia unemployment drops to 5.5% in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.5% in May. The rate is the lowest since March 2020 when it was at 5.3% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since. The number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,300 in May to 43,600. WorkForce West Virginia says total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 2,400 in May. The national unemployment rate dipped three-tenths of a percentage point last month to 5.8%.