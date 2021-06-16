West Virginia University plans to fully open campuses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University plans to fully open its campuses this fall due to recent drops in COVID-19 cases across the country. The university cited state figures showing the number of active cases statewide had fallen 57% in the past month and that more than half of residents over 12 had received at least one vaccine dose. WVU says details for the fall semester on campuses in Morgantown, Keyser and Beckley may be adjusted based on infection and hospitalization rates and expert input. While the university is not requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, those who haven’t received shots must be tested for the virus before Aug. 1.