WhistlePigs big bats too much for Ridge Runners

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- The WhistlePigs remain unbeaten in "The Feud".

Princeton took home their second straight victory against the Bluefield RidgeRunners on Wednesday with a 15-7 win. Princeton led by much as fourteen runs, six of those coming from Nico Papa. Bluefield was able to battle back for four more runs towards the end of the game, but Princeton was able to hold on to sweep the two-game series.

Bluefield will be back home on Tuesday to play the Danville OtterBots at 6:30 P.M., while the WhistlePigs will hit the road to play the Burlington Sock Puppets at 7:00 P.M.